PS5, check a price on Mediaworld: it is a simple hypothesis

Despite the announcement of an upcoming new streaming event dedicated to PS5, rumors continue to chase each other related to the price and launch date of the next-gen console.

Rather peculiar element, to add to the review of indiscretions is also the well-known chain Mediaworld. Specifically, the Dutch division of the same, known as Media market, hosts on its pages an in-depth card dedicated to PlayStation 5, which includes, in addition to official data, even simple hypothesis.

In particular, in discussing the price of the two versions of Sony hardware, the portal refers to how some theories refer to different values ​​depending on whether you opt for Traditional PS5 or for PS5 All Digital. In the first case, it is assumed, the console could be priced at 499 euro, while in the second of 399 euro. At the same time, however, it is specified that at the moment the official price of the console is, as known, unknown and that no confirmation has come from Sony about.

However, it seems that the rumors may soon come to an end: Wednesday 16 September, in fact, the new PlayStation 5 Showcase will offer new information about PS5 games. During the same occasion, it seems legitimate to also expect the reveal of the launch date and price of the console. Waiting for Wednesday, we remind you that the appointment is set for ore 22:00 and that our editorial team will follow the live streaming on Everyeye’s Twitch Channel: join us!