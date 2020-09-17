PS5: characteristics and complete technical data sheet with weight, dimensions and consumption

With the official announcement on the date and price of PS5, Sony publishes the definitive data sheet of the nextgen console to share all the updated information on functionality, weight, dimensions, inputs and estimated consumption.

Without further ado, here is the summary sheet with all the official hardware specifications of PlayStation 5, complete with an in-depth look at the DualSense controller:

PlayStation 5: Official Specifications

CPU : x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable Frequencies up to 3.5 GHz

: x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable Frequencies up to 3.5 GHz GPU : Based on AMD Radeon RDNA 2 architecture, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable Frequencies up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

: Based on AMD Radeon RDNA 2 architecture, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable Frequencies up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory : GDDR6 16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth

: GDDR6 16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD : 825GB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)

: 825GB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) Optical Drive : Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAVBD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAVBD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAVDVD ~3.2xCLV

: Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAVBD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAVBD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAVDVD ~3.2xCLV PS5 Game Discs: Ultra HD Blu-ray fino a 100GB

Ultra HD Blu-ray fino a 100GB Video Out: HDMI port, support for 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs and VRR (specified by HDMI standard ver.2.1)

Audio : “Tempest” 3D AudioTech

: “Tempest” 3D AudioTech PS5 size with disc player : 390mm x 104mm x 260mm, excluding base

: 390mm x 104mm x 260mm, excluding base PS5 Digital Edition size : 390mm x 92mm x 260mm, excluding base

: 390mm x 92mm x 260mm, excluding base Weight : 4.5 Kg for PS5 with disc player, 3.9 Kg for PS5 Digital Edition

: 4.5 Kg for PS5 with disc player, 3.9 Kg for PS5 Digital Edition Consumption : 350W for PS5 with disc player, 340W for PS5 Digital Edition

: 350W for PS5 with disc player, 340W for PS5 Digital Edition Input/Output : Porta USB Type-A (Hi-Speed USB), Porta USB Type-A (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps), due Porte USB Type-C (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)

: Porta USB Type-A (Hi-Speed USB), Porta USB Type-A (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps), due Porte USB Type-C (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) Network: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/axBluetooth® 5.1

DualSense controller specifications

Dimensions : 160mm x 66mm x 106mm

: 160mm x 66mm x 106mm Weight : 280 grams

: 280 grams Buttons : PS, Create, Options, Directional Keys, Action Keys (Triangle, Circle, Cross, Square), R1 / L1, R2 / L2 (with Trigger) Left stick / L3, Right stick / R3, Touch Pad, MUTE

: PS, Create, Options, Directional Keys, Action Keys (Triangle, Circle, Cross, Square), R1 / L1, R2 / L2 (with Trigger) Left stick / L3, Right stick / R3, Touch Pad, MUTE Touch Pad : two-point capacitive type, click mechanism

: two-point capacitive type, click mechanism Motion Sensors : six-axis motion system (three-axis for the gyroscope and three-axis for the accelerometer

: six-axis motion system (three-axis for the gyroscope and three-axis for the accelerometer Audio : Integrated microphone array, mono speaker, Stereo headphone jack

: Integrated microphone array, mono speaker, Stereo headphone jack Output : 48kHz/16bit, Input : 24kHz/16bit

: 48kHz/16bit, Input : 24kHz/16bit Feedback : Trigger Effect (on R2 / L2), Vibration (haptic feedback with two actuators), Indicators (Light Bar / Player Indicator / MUTE status)

: Trigger Effect (on R2 / L2), Vibration (haptic feedback with two actuators), Indicators (Light Bar / Player Indicator / MUTE status) Door : USB Type-C (Hi-Speed ​​USB), Stereo Headphone Jack, Charging Terminal

: USB Type-C (Hi-Speed ​​USB), Stereo Headphone Jack, Charging Terminal Wireless : Bluetooth Ver5.1

: Bluetooth Ver5.1 Wired : USB connection (HID, Audio)

: USB connection (HID, Audio) Battery : rechargeable lithium-ion

: rechargeable lithium-ion Voltage : DC 3.65V

: DC 3.65V Capacity: 1,560mAh

The release in Italy of PlayStation 5 is scheduled for November 19. PS5 with disc player will be sold for 499 euros, while the Digital Edition will go on sale for 399 euros. On the pages of Everyeye.it you will find an in-depth analysis of all the exclusives confirmed at the launch of PS5.