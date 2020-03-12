PS5 catalog will focus on powerful narrative games

Share it:

In an official interview with PlayStation, Hermen Hulst, co-founder of Guerrilla Games and current head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, shared the plans they have for the next generation of consoles with PS5.

In addition to the obvious declaration of intent when it comes to putting on the market a device with very powerful hardware that represents a considerable leap compared to PS4 and PS4 Pro, he also dared to talk about the games that they will try to promote from Sony.

Although the industry has dramatically turned to gaming as a service and long-distance multiplayer in recent years with hits like Fortnite, PUBG, Rainbow Six Siege and veterans like CS: GO and Call of Duty, the truth is that the Japanese company to continue betting on powerful stories in single player games.

We are committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before. We are going to keep doing that. And we are committed to quality exclusives. And with games with powerful single-player narrative.

Some of the PS4 flagships have been and will be Uncharted 4, God of War, Days Gone, Bloodborne, Horizon: Zero Dawn, The Last of Us – Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, among others. They all have in common that they are single player action titles where a story prevails. In some cases it will be better or worse written, but it is always the main focus and not the appetizer for a long-distance multiplayer.

At the moment there is no confirmed video game for the new console that fits this description. The reason is that the system has not been officially presented and all the titles that have been confirmed for PS5 come from external studios to Sony, being Godfall, an Anthem-style action cooperative, one of them.

Some exciting new licenses are expected to be announced during the lifecycle of the new console, as well as sequels for much-celebrated titles on PS4 like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man.

