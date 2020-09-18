PS5, but not only: Sony is also thinking about bringing its IPs to PC, cinema and TV series

At the end of the last event dedicated to the debut of PlayStation 5, The Washington Post was able to publish a rich interview with Jim Ryan, CEO di Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Among the many topics addressed, among which is the confirmation that Sony will not create its own Xbox Game Pass, some reflections on thePlayStation IP expansion. On this front, the manager of the videogame giant reported, there is certainly an interest in the direction of PC market, as evidenced also by the arrival on the platform of Death Stranding and, subsequently, also of Horizon: Zero Dawn. But not only that: also the world of cinema and of TV series remains at the center of Sony’s reflections, as evidenced by the announcement of an HBO series inspired by The Last of Us.

While wanting to protect PlayStation as the reference roof under which Sony’s IPs rest, Jim Ryan said, the company seems like the right time to expand the sectors of affirmation of its IPs. “We think both of these steps are logical and rational. – continued the manager – We should make IPs act even more as an acquired tool for the PlayStation community“.

Among the hottest topics currently, there is also the debate on the increase in the prices of next gen games.