PS5: boom in preorder for the version with player, the Digital Edition is less requested

Starting yesterday it is possible to book your own PlayStation 5 at one of the many physical and online retailers, although the stocks available seem to be less numerous than expected. According to the latest information released online by some well-informed users, the standard edition of the console is currently triumphing.

According to tweets from David abrams of the famous portal CheapAssGamer, during day one of pre-orders less than1% of gamers decided to opt for the Digital Edition and the 99% of users preferred to grab a unit of the standard version, that is the one equipped with an optical reader that can also read films and games on physical media. More encouraging are the info published by another Twitter account that usually deals with offers related to video games, that is Lbabinz: According to the user, Best Buy’s Canadian locations would receive 19.000 preorder for the standard and only 3.000 for the digital edition. In this second case the ratio is not 9 to 1 but about 6 standard consoles for each digital edition.

This information must in any case be taken very carefully as it is not 100% reliable sources, but it is still very likely that players with a large collection of disc titles want to buy a console model that can allow them. to play these products via backwards compatibility.

Did you know that PS5 is the best-selling product in the video games section of Amazon Italy?