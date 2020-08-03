PS5 between PRO version and PS Now upgrade: a Sony patent appears

Share it:

California's trademark registration agency has received a request from Sony to file a new patent describing a "high-end, multi-GPU system" that refers to the repeatedly rumored development of the PS5 PRO or the redesign the hardware infrastructure of PS Now?

As can be seen in the documentation produced by Sony and freely available on the FPO pages, the patent describes a "multi-GPU environment for high-end devices. SoC technology can be applied to video simulation contexts such as game consoles. The single SoC version can be provided for a 'light' version of the console for multiple SoC versions they can be used to offer high end versions of the console, with greater processing and storage capacity than the 'light' version ".

There great modularity of the system patented by Sony could therefore provide clues to the willingness of the Japanese company to launch a new version of PlayStation 5 during its life cycle, with hardware that can also be used in areas such as cloud gaming.

The clue on the development of a hypothetical "nextgen version" of the game streaming servers of PlayStation Now is offered to us by the same patent, and in particular by the passage in which Sony designers specify how "the system can also contain more RAM, possess other features and be used for an optimized version on the cloud by adopting the same chip as the console but with greater performance". Recently, a PS5 DualSense video leak has also emerged.