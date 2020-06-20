PS5 between power, graphics, SSD and nextgen functionality: Quantic Dream speaks

Share it:

In an interesting insight published on the Quanti Dream blog pages, several developers of the French software house of Detroit Become Human discussed the PlayStation 5 nextgen potential to offer their point of view on graphics, SSD and functionality of the future Sony console.

Ideally retracing the various videos that characterized the event on the PS5 games of 11 June, the trio of developers formed by Jean-Charles Perrier, Angeline Liot is Ronan Marchalot illustrated Quantic Dream's point of view on the nextgen vision outlined by Sony with the reveal of the PS5 design and its first wave of titles.

As technical director, Perrier explains for example that he is "very excited! From a technological point of view it is quite interesting, I have seen very nice things, including the use of Unreal Engine 5 which seems to work very well. It is a new generation of hardware and it will take some time for the developers to know take full advantage of its capabilities, but I'm sure I already see great potential! I'm also curious to see the different console models, how they can be positions, the specific differences between the versions with or without a reader and the like. Even the ultra-fast SSD is great news for me! I think it will be a real leap forward in the quality of future games. This means making games with many more graphic details than we have had to date, even in the PC environment. But I repeat that it will take some years to manage a much greater power than the current one, the change will not be immediately visible in a very significant way ".

Perrier 's words echo the statements of chief animation developer, Angeline Liot, in reporting that "I expect the next generation to transpose what we have seen in movies for a long time into games, that is, a photorealistic rendering that goes beyond the 3D aspect of video games. What I want to see on my TV are the small details that fill the gap with reality, like smoke, dust or more vivid sounds. All that helps to immerse us deeper in the experience ".

Even it 3D engine head developer, Marchalot, reflects on the potential of PlayStation 5 and explains that "PS5's ultra-fast SSD is a strong topic, as we could see in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart where the change of the various environments takes place at a truly breathtaking pace! It is the only game in this presentation that seems to really exploit this new functionality for gameplay. As a developer, it is the reduction of loading times that I think will mark the biggest change, both for us and for the players, especially with the graphics engines of the open world titles. For example, GTA 5 will no longer have to use any subterfuge to manage the transition from one character to another because it will happen at the speed of light. And for the development of the games themselves, all this will be really useful because our test teams will not have to more spending long periods of time in front of loading screens ".