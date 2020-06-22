PS5 between exclusives and Third Parties: here are the games that have conquered the public

Share it:

The presentation event of the PlayStation 5 and the definitive design chosen by Sony for its next generation console has seen the spread of many announcements related to new titles both Firts and Third Parties.

In the multitude of trailers that alternated on the screen during the digital only appointment, some of these were however able to attract special attention from the public. The company iPrice Group has created an interesting selection of games capable of becoming protagonists of the research carried out by fans who have carried out research in English or Japanese.

Below, find the Top 5 of the exclusive games for PlayStation 5 most searched after their reveal:

Horizon: Forbidden West; Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales; Demon's Souls; Gran Turismo 7; Project Athia;

As for the productions instead multiplatform, this is the second Top 5 proposal:

Resident Evil Village; Hitman 3; Pragmata; Little Devil Inside; BugSnax;

The analyzes of iPrice Group thus offer a first glimpse of the reactions of the community to the stock park presented during the event: for further details on the relevance of the individual titles, you can take a look at the infographics that you find directly at the bottom of this news. What was the title that most impressed you?