PS5: Better framerate on ‘a selection of PS4 and PS VR games’, according to the Sony website

While the latest PS5 live photos continue to be held on the net, the curators of the PlayStation.com portal are updating the page dedicated to Sony’s nextgen console to add a new note on backwards compatibility features for what is called “a selection” of PS4 games.

In the section on “Other PS5 Console Features”, the managers of the official PlayStation site have indeed integrated other information after the September 16th event. Of particular interest, for those wishing to access the functions of backward compatibility of PS5, is the note describing the “Enhancing the Games” as a feature that will allow us to appreciate “Faster, smoother frame rates with a selection of PS4 and PS VR games”.

In recent days, the Japanese technology giant has already specified that 99% of PS4 games will run on PS5, but without providing further clarification on the backward compatibility guaranteed to PlayStation VR titles: the new note from Sony, therefore, also extends the PS VR games function that will allow a “a selection” of PS4 titles to be enjoyed at a higher and more stable framerate.

Also in the PlayStation.com tab is confirmed the need, for those who want to play in Virtual Reality on PS5, to have to use PlayStation Camera per PS4 with the relative adapter: to receive this accessory “it is not necessary to make any purchase”, specifies the Sony site before inviting PS VR fans to expect further details and all the comprehensive information on how to request this adapter.