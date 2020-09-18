PS5 beats everyone on Amazon Italy, it is the best-selling product in the Video Games section

Yesterday afternoon, Amazon Italy opened pre-orders of PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition, both versions of the console however, only a few minutes remained available, a truly incredible success.

The consoles are now not available for purchase, however we report as PlayStation 5 Standard Edition is at this time the best-selling product in the Amazon Video Games category, in fourth place we find PS5 Digital Edition preceded by 10 euro prepaid cards for PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.

There are obviously no precise numbers but we can say that the opening of pre-orders it seems to have been quite fruitful for Sony and of course for Amazon. Below we leave you the links to book the console as soon as it becomes available: PS5 for 499.99 euros on Amazon.it and PS5 Digital for 399.99 euros.

PlayStation 5 will be available from November 19 in Europe, at the moment most of the Italian retailers have registered the sold-out, those who managed to book the console yesterday will certainly receive it at launch, otherwise it will be necessary to wait for a new wave of supplies with deliveries probably not always guaranteed for Christmas.

