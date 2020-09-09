Technology

PS5 base and All-Digital: the price difference between the two versions will be 100 €?

September 9, 2020
There is a scent of novelty in the air. After the leak of the release date of the Xbox Series X, and the confirmation of the existence of the Xbox Series S (as well as its price), many believe that very soon Sony will make its move, opening the pre-orders of the PlayStation 5.

A very precious clue was given to us a little while ago by TrulyExquisite, which in fact set the September 10 the opening of reservations for his special PS5 in 24-karat gold, as well as editions in 18-karat rose gold and platinum. Let it be just that the day when Sony will reveal the release date of PlayStation 5? We will find out very soon.

The date, however, may not be the only clue TrulyExquisite has given us. The company has also unveiled the prices of its very expensive special editions, and we have noticed that there is a difference of £ 100 between the reader editions and the All-Digital (about 110 euros at the current exchange rate). For example, the 24-karat gold edition with reader costs £ 8,099, while the All-Digital made from the same precious metal is offered for £ 7,999.

A question therefore arose spontaneously: that the difference in price is 100 pounds / euro between regular editions of PS5? It seems plausible to us, what do you think instead?

