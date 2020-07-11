PS5 backward compatible with PS1, PS2 and PS3 thanks to the cloud? A new patent appears

Share it:

As reported by the user known on Twitter as Renka_schedule, a Sony representative allegedly filed a new patent in Japan describing an advanced backward compatibility system for PS1, PS2 and PS3 to be managed via an unspecified cloud platform.

In the documentation attached to the explanatory diagrams of the system patented by Sonyin fact, explicit reference is made to a function that allows "storing and using a large number of PS1 / PS2 / PS3 titles from different generations of consoles via a cloud game library".

In the documents accompanying the diagrams and the technical images of the patent filed by the Japanese giant, moreover, this system is described as something that "can run games on a virtual machine that mimics the operating system associated with each console of past generations".

The patented feature from Sony, therefore, could provide future buyers of PlayStation 5, as well as current subscribers of PS Now on PS4, the opportunity to access streaming to a vast library of video games of previous generations of PlayStation consoles, thus circumventing any incompatibility problem related to the different hardware architecture of the Sony platforms. Waiting to receive a confirmation or a denial from Sony to these important advances, we remind you that the games of July 2020 have arrived on PS Now between Street Fighter 5, Watch Dogs 2 and Hello Neighbor.