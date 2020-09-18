PS5 at the best price, are there any offers to save at launch?

In these hours the main Italian retailers are opening PlayStation 5 pre-orders: at the time of writing it is possible to book the console from Mediaworld, Euronics, GameStop, soon also on Amazon. But are there offers to save?

Currently the only solution seems to be the one offered by GameStop, where you can save some money by bringing back your consoles and used games, this summer the chain has overvalued PS4 and Xbox One by offering numerous incentives to switch to PS5 (and Xbox Series X) while saving , you have until September 21 to take advantage of it.

Beyond this, there are currently no other offers at launch. Today it is only possible reserve the console at Sony’s suggested price: 499.99 euros for the Standard model and 399.99 euros for the Digital Edition. There is nothing to prevent retailers from applying temporary discounts or price cuts to entice consumers to purchase. Here are the links to buy PS5 in Italy:

Amazon has also opened pre-orders for PS5 but the console was only online for a few minutes before going sold-out. Were you able to pre-order PlayStation 5? Let us know in the comments!