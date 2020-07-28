PS5: at least 120 million consoles distributed in five years according to DigiTimes

Share it:

According to DigiTimes, various Taiwanese suppliers and assemblers reported Sony's distribution estimates for PlayStation 5, apparently the company expects to distribute at least 120 million consoles in five years.

Five years would be the estimated duration of the life cycle of PlayStation 5, slightly less then compared to PlayStation 4 which will celebrate its seventh year in November. Sony appears to be targeting sales (distributed units) between 120 and 170 million pieces by 2025, apparently quite high numbers if we consider that PS4 only reached the milestone of 110 million pezi distributed in 2020.

After all, according to Bloomberg and other financial newspapers Sony has doubled the production of PS5 and ten million units are in preparation for the launch at the end of the year, the Japanese giant plans to produce at a fast pace so as not to have stock problems, it is certainly difficult to understand if there will actually be room to be able to place more than 100 million pieces again in a period like this and in the following years, which do not look economically prosperous also due to the Coronavirus emergency that has brought the budgets to their knees of many countries and consumers.