PS5 appears out of nowhere on Amazon Italy, will pre-orders open soon?

In recent days PS5 has appeared on Amazon France, today the Sony console has also been included in the Amazon.it price list, albeit without indications regarding price and release date. Is something moving behind the scenes of the distribution?

"Experience ultra-fast loading with an ultra-high-speed SSD, even greater involvement thanks to support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio and discover a new generation of incredible PlayStation games Be amazed by the incredible graphics and try the new features of PS5. Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for tactile feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio technology."

PlayStation 5 is apparently available only in the version with optical reader, at the moment it is not possible to reserve the console (which is even released on December 31, 2021, obviously a placeholder date with no validity) but it is true that pre-orders could open soon, even the big chains are preparing for the arrival of PS5 with dedicated pages on the websites of Mediaworld, Euronics, Unieuro, GameStop and other Italian retailers. PS5 on Amazon.it is undoubtedly a positive signal in this sense, we look forward to official communications on the release date and price of the new Sony console.