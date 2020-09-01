PS5: Another Spider-Man Miles Morales-themed DualSense made by a fan

Share it:

Waiting for Sony to reveal more details on the release date and price of his PlayStation 5, to entertain the fans are the artists who make beautiful images, which show the possible limited editions of consoles and controllers.

The latest of these, created by the designer Vinícius de Jesus, showcases a beautiful DualSense controller inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales. The pad in question replaces the white details of the standard version with a rosso turned on, which we also find on the sticks and on the central PS button. Very nice is also the spider symbol, also red, present on the touchpad. The artist who created the image also thought about the possible packaging of the object, which could in the future be resumed by Sony to sell particular bundles containing not only a limited edition controller but also some side shells to replace the white ones. mounted by default on all PlayStation 5s.

We remind you that the recent update of the playlists on the official YouTube channel is pushing many to believe that a new State of Play on PS5 is now imminent. It also seems that Sony wants to accelerate the production of PS5 exclusives and release more games on PC.