PS5 and Xbox Series X won't be delayed according to GameStop CEO

There are logical concerns regarding the arrival of the new generation of consoles now that the manufacture of many of its components has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, despite this, George Sherman, CEO of GameStop, assures that there is to worry about for now.

"There are no indications of any impact on product launch or delivery date"said the manager about PS5 and Xbox Series X, the consoles that will hit stores in Christmas 2020 if nothing changes.

This information was given by Sherman to investors at a meeting where he discussed the effects of COVID-19 on video game dealers. While explaining that the situation is still controlled, he also detailed what was related to the new consoles.

On the impact on the supply chain and manufacturing of the new consoles, we will continue to work with manufacturers as the launch gets closer, for now we have no indication of any impact on the product launch or delivery date, which is scheduled for Christmas 2020.

Sherman continued to claim that the impact of the virus on manufacturing and distribution of stock has been relatively low: "In the short term we continue to monitor inventory levels in specific categories that may be impacted with shipping or delivery delays, but for now any impact has been minimal"

They are not direct statements from Microsoft or Sony, but of course the head of a chain like GameStop is constantly in contact with manufacturers to find out how changes in plans may affect their business. For this reason, their statements should serve to monitor how the pandemic is affecting the launch plans of these two companies that in 2020 need to give their all.