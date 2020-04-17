PS5 and Xbox Series X will be priced between 450 and 500 euros according to analysts

Share it:

It is still too early to know what will really happen with the launch of the next consoles from Sony and Microsoft. However, some specialists believe that the price of PS5 and Xbox Series X not much will move from a few figures. Figures that, according to analysts like Piers Harding-Rolls, will move between 450 and 500 euros.

In addition, they also point out that the sales of both consoles could be greatly affected by a possible economic recession, very likely due to the coronavirus crisis that we are currently experiencing. Here we tell you all the details.

So, as indicated by Gamingbolt, a new report published by analyst firm Ampere Analysis is clear that prices cannot be much higher. In any case, and regarding the issue of sales depleted by a possible recession, the report also notes that this will only happen once the initial increase in launch sales for both systems has passed.

In other words, it shouldn't affect the first sales, but we would notice it a little later. Another interesting topic that is discussed in the report is the fact that, due to the support for backward compatibility with previous systems that both consoles will have, there will be many users who will not be attracted to the possibility of skipping generations. At least initially.

Explaining the issue of backward compatibility is straightforward, according to the report: Most companies will continue to launch their games in the two generations. Finally, it is important to emphasize that these figures are quite consistent with the report that was once published by Bloomberg.

Also, Phil Spencer already commented that the Xbox Series X pricing could be flexible. Hinting that some market situations may still have implications for the final decision. Of course, from IGN we will be attentive to comment on any news in this regard.