Entertainment

PS5 and Xbox Series X will be compatible with almost the entire catalog of its predecessors according to the CEO of Ubisoft

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

In recent months, players have made the idea of ​​having backward compatibility as a characteristic that is taken for granted in the next generation of consoles. In the case of Microsoft, they have little to prove after having managed to adapt much of the Xbox and Xbox 360 catalog to their latest Xbox One, but in Sony things are a little more diffuse.

It is believed that the Japanese will offer full compatibility with PS4 games and that they will be able to do little with past generations. It is speculated with a total inability to emulate PS3 games because of the complex architecture that this machine had, so recovering that generation of a stroke would seem mission impossible.

This is not the case if we follow recent statements by Yves Guillemot, head of Ubisoft, who says that both machines will run the vast majority of video games of past generations.

"Those consoles will run almost the entire past catalog of previous consoles. It will be something new in the industry. It will help the old generations to be very present in the coming years".

READ:  Doom Eternal will be twice as big as the 2016 reboot

The problem here is that Guillemot specifically mentions the "previous consoles"and it is difficult to know where he puts the limit with this term. The French would be referring to Xbox Series X and PS5 are compatible with the games released for the current generation, something we already had in the case of both systems.

We do not know if Guillemot will make new statements clarifying his words and also if he has sufficient knowledge about the plans of both companies. At the moment it is the players related to Sony who pray that they will not sell them again the PSX, PS2 and PS3 games that they already bought at the time. We will still have to wait for a formal presentation of the console to know more about it.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.