PS5 and Xbox Series X: the president of Square Enix illustrates the company's nextgen vision

After confirming Square Enix's willingness to focus on cloud gaming, Yosuke Matsuda inaugurated the new year by explaining, as president of the Japanese gaming giant, which path the company will follow to embrace the nextgen represented by PS5 and Xbox Series X.

"In 2019, the digital entertainment industry saw the announcement of the next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft, namely PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X", begins the Square Enix boss before going into the matter and stating that "in this period we have witnessed the launch of cloud services and game streaming platforms such as Google Stadia or NVIDIA GeForce NOW, with Microsoft committed to proposing its xCloud platform by 2020. With the arrival of these platforms, there are all the potential preconditions for a major change in the way video game content is enjoyed by users and in competition between service providers and platforms ".

With these statements, the president of Square Enix urges all shareholders of the Japanese company and fans of its video games to prepare for what he defines as the "big changes" which will take place in this sector during the year and in the near future, especially in view of the launch of the Sony and Microsoft nextgen consoles which, we remember, is expected to Christmas 2020 both for SS5 that for Xbox Series X.

Among the many projects that will involve Square Enix in this delicate generational transition, we mention the triple A game of Luminuous Productions and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the cross-gen blockbuster for PlayStation 4, PS5 and, since 2021, on other platforms that has ended recently at the center of several leaks on the PS4 Demo.