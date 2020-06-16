PS5 and Xbox Series X: the Metro Exodus studio focuses on Ray Tracing

Share it:

During an interview granted to Eurogamer.net, the 4A Games CTO, Oles Shishkovstov, reaffirmed the will of the Ukrainian software house (but currently based in Malta) to exploit the computational power of PC and nextgen consoles to develop advanced techniques of dynamic lighting in Ray Tracing.

Starting from the experience gained with Metro Exodus, the European authors promise indeed to actively support Ray Tracing to make it a key design feature of their upcoming video games for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

About that, Shishkovstov reiterates that "We at 4A Games are totally focused on Ray Tracing, we have abandoned the old school lighting techniques. Up to now we have experimented a lot and achieved spectacular results, but you will still have to wait before seeing what we will implement in our future projects".

With this decision, the leaders of 4A Games thus decide to look to the nextgen with the eyes of those who want to permanently leave behind the systems of the current generation and, consequently, the inevitable constraints related to crossgen development. In the meantime, we can get a little taste of the future commitment of 4A Games on the subject of lighting in Ray Tracing with the PC version of the Metro Exodus expansion Sam's Story.