PS5 and Xbox Series X, show and State of Play, still rumor: possible dates are popping up

Inevitable and inexorable, time passes in the direction of the moment when Sony and Microsoft will definitely lift the curtain on all the details that will involve the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The appeal is still missing essential information, such as, for example, the price of next gen hardware. Pending official communications, rumors related to new ones do not stop events in the home country. To share a possible calendar of what awaits video game enthusiasts in August comes from Jeff Grubb, by Venture Beat.

Updating his now well-known calendar of summer events, the latter places the much talked about State of Play PS5 of August in a very specific time window, at whose borders we find the dates of Wednesday 5 and Tuesday 11. But that's not all: in fact, a reference to a "Xboxing Day", evidently attributable to a new show dedicated to the Xbox Series X. In this case, the time window is much wider, and is located between Tuesday 11 and Saturday 22 August. Recently, Phil Spencer invited the public to stick with what's new on the Xbox Series X in August, but nothing further has been announced.

In closing, we point out that, however, the advances provided by Jeff Grubb have not always proved to be well founded: therefore, as always in the case of rumor, to await any official confirmation.