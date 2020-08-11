PS5 and Xbox Series X release date and price: who will make the first move? New rumors

Share it:

After sharing some background on the Xbox Series X event, the well-known insider Tidux returns to social networks to provide new clues on the strategy followed by Sony and Microsoft to reveal the release date and the price of PlayStation 5 and of the Xbox Series X itself. .

From the columns of his Twitter profile, the "deep throat" of the videogame industry tries to answer one of the most common questions among the visitors of the sites and on the industry forums: why we do not yet know the launch date and the price of PS5 and Xbox Series X?

According to what Tidux reported, i Sony executives WOULD "preparing an event on PS5 with the teardown of the console hardware, offering lots of information on exclusives and backwards compatibility and clarifications on the release date and the price".

According to the insider, this show should have been held at the beginning of August but, depending on the duration Microsoft's silence on the same subject, the executives of the Japanese tech giant would have chosen to "Show this event only after the Xbox division has shown its cards first, so there will be a wait until late August or early September".

In the meantime, the latest rumors of theinsider Dusk Golem and his considerations that perhaps PS5 will cost more than Xbox Series X due to Microsoft's will to push on Game Pass subscriptions deciding to sell XSX at a relatively low price.