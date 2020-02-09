PS5 and Xbox Series X potential: the director of Journey to the Savage Planet talks about it

Share it:

Though PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X have not yet been presented in all their details and characteristics, there are several professionals from the world of game development who have expressed their opinion on the possible innovations that the next-gen will bring with it.

Among the latter we also find Alex Hutchinson, co-founder of Typhoon Studios, software house that has recently released its debut work: Journey to the Savage Planet. Game director of the appreciated space adventure, able to combine humor and sci-fi atmospheres, Hutchinson was recently interviewed by the editorial staff of Gamingbolt. During the short chat, the videogame author shared some thoughts about the future next-gen console.

Discussing the new ones SSD which will be part of the hardware SS5 is Xbox Series XHutchinson said that, in his view, the latter will not have a major impact on development activities. In discussing the processors of the new consoles, Hutchinson instead said: "It means more power, but I think the big news of this generation will be cloud, persistence and the possibility of carrying out large-scale simulations, therefore not so much the boxes themselves, but what they connect to when we don't look!".

Waiting to find out what the new hardware will reserve, on the pages of Everyeye you will find our review of Journey to the Savage Planet, edited by Francesco Fossetti.