PS5 and Xbox Series X: Michael Pachter reflects on the possible postponement caused by the Coronavirus

From the pages of TechRadar, the famous analyst Michael Pachter has returned to talk about the nextgen to give us his opinion on the possibility of the postponement of postponement of PS5 and Xbox Series X caused by the Coronavirus, ventilated in recent days by other workers in the sector.

After having expressed his doubts about the price and launch of Google Stadia, and having preceded by a few days the announcement of the absence of Sony from E3 2020, the Wedbush Securities analyst thus addressed the thorny question represented by the Coronavirus to explain that "if this emergency lasts until June, then it will be a problem. I analyze the stock market and this tells me that the epidemic will not last so long, because if it really did last until June then we will witness a strong contraction of the market caused by the long-term disruption of the supply chain ".

Furthermore, according to Michael Pachter, both Microsoft and Sony are still on time to review their production and distribution strategies of the respective nextgen consoles, and this without changing the marketing times planned globally for Christmas 2020 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: "Microsoft and Sony could panic from Apple if Coronavirus will still be a problem in a month, but I think they will have already planned the production of PS5 and Xbox Series X in Taiwan and Vietnam (with an extra cost of at least $ 5 or $ 10 per unit produced) just to be safe ".