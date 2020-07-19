PS5 and Xbox Series X, games could cost more: Spencer does not object

Share it:

There are many topics touched by Phil Spencer in these days. After outlining the strategy to support Xbox Series X, with users at the center of everything, the arrival of Project xCloud in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and backwards compatibility with all Xbox One games (except Kinect ones), he also made a chat with the Washington Post.

During the interview, the Xbox boss got to talk about the price of next-gen games, which could rise. We do not know in detail the strategy of all publishers, but we have already had an example of the kind: NBA 2K21 will cost more on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and will not even support Smart Delivery and free upgrade from older generation versions .

Apparently, Spencer does not intend to oppose such decisions, for the simple reason that has confidence in the choices of gamers. "As an industry, we can set the price as we prefer, it is then the players who decide if it is right for them. I do not look badly at those who set a new price for their games, since everyone makes choices based on their strategy. But players nowadays have more choice than ever. In the end, I know that customers have control over the price they pay, and I trust this system. ".

Basically, Spencer does not intend to impose any price on publishers, preferring to leave the decision to them. At the same time, he knows that well the ultimate choice is up to the players, who are free not to buy a product that they consider too expensive and possibly opt for other ways of distribution, such as the Xbox Game Pass. The system will adapt accordingly.

What do you think about it? Are you willing to pay more for next-gen games? Regarding the prices of the first-party games for the Xbox ecosystem, however, Phil Spencer has preferred not to go out of balance yet, but we know that they will all end up at the day-one in the Xbox Game Pass.