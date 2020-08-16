PS5 and Xbox Series X: Crossgen development is tiring and limiting, according to DF's Linneman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to journalist John Linneman of the Digital Foundry collective, several developers find it difficult to scale their crossgen video games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on consoles such as PS4 and Xbox One, due to the hardware limitations of their respective base versions.

In a series of messages shared on social networks, the author of the collective of Digital Foundry avoids beating around the bush and begins by saying that "Nobody wants to develop for consoles anymore that have a weakened Jaguar CPU. I've talked to enough developers to understand how tiring their job can be at this point. Let's leave Xbox One and PS4 behind.".

In the same stream of messages published by his Twitter profile, Linneman explains that "If there's one strange thing I've noticed lately it's this aversion to nextgen exclusives, as if launching a game that only runs on a new generation machine was a move that goes against the interests of the consumer. It used to work like this. : Super Mario 64 wouldn't exist on Super Nintendo and that was a great thing ".

Among the many who wanted to comment on Linneman's statements we find Liza Shulyayeva: the Embark programmer ed former software engineer at EA DICE wanted to take the positions of the author of Digital Foundry explaining that "Making and certifying games for a variety of platforms is difficult regardless of how the hardware is used. Compatibility issues with SDKs and other development tools are one thing, as are the limitations you may have in personnel to be employed and in the infrastructure. To support many platforms it is not enough to click on a button ".