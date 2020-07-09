PS5 and Xbox Series X: Cory Barlog prefers more expensive games to microtransactions

Share it:

In this period there is a lot of talk about prices for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games, according to many destined to increase compared to the current and the past generation, with the last concrete increase occurred (as regards the United States) in 2005.

It is known that NBA 2K21 will cost ten dollars more on PS5 and Xbox Series X, compared to the versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which will maintain the usual price, that is 59.99 dollars. According to Cory Barlog, this would not be entirely negative, the game director of God of War makes known of prefer a higher price to the continuous presence of microtransactions, although the two aspects are not necessarily related to each other.

There are many ways to monetize from a video game, in addition to the initial price, publishers and developers can earn with the sale of skins and Battle Passes, with in-game advertising and not least with subscription services. Take Two has been clear about it and has made it known that NBA 2K21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be a technically different game compared to the current-gen versions, hence the higher price, fully justified by the technical improvements made. And what do you think of it? Is the price of the games expected to rise in the coming years or not?