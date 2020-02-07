PS5 and Xbox Series X: CEO Ubisoft talks about the backward compatibility of next-gen consoles

Share it:

Recently, as well as other large video game companies, too Ubisoft organized a meeting of a financial nature to illustrate the commercial results of the current fiscal year.

On the occasion of the appointment, Yves Guillemot, CEO of the software house, got to answer some questions from investors. Among these, one has particularly focused on PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X. In replying, the manager shared a rather interesting statement, which we report below. "Those consoles – said Guillemot – will perform almost the entire catalog of previous consoles. Sara something new in the industry. It will help the older generations to continue being big consoles on the market for years to come".

A statement that opens the way to interesting reflections, especially for what will be the PS5 features. For its part, in fact, Microsoft has already confirmed the presence of features that will allow the full backward compatibility of the Xbox Series X. Waiting to find out what it has in store Sony for the entire community of enthusiasts, all that remains is to wait patiently for communications from the giant of the gaming industry. Recently, the Japanese company has updated its official website, on which some details have been shared relating to what will be the technical characteristics and backward compatibility functions of PS5.