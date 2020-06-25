PS5 and Xbox Series X are waiting for you at GameStop with an immediate € 250 discount

Share it:

The big party for the "real 2020" of GameStopZing continues, with a promotion on the new generation consoles: € 250 immediate discount on the final price. Here's how the initiative that will allow you to save on the purchase of PS5 and Xbox Series X works.

Do you want to book PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X at a really unique price? Here are the step-by-step instructions to follow:

Buy a console of your choice between Xbox One X or PS4 PRO

Request pre-emption on Next Gen (Xbox Series X or PS5)

Pay a deposit of € 150

Wait for the confirmation email to finalize the booking of the new console in the shop

The € 250 discount will be applied immediately to the launch of the consoles, bringing their Xbox One X or PS4 PRO back to the store with the addition of two valid games for the promotion.

Caution: The promotion is valid only for those who make the purchase in the shop and only if the pre-emption is contextual, a fundamental step to join the promotional campaign. It will then remain only to complete the reservation when these will be officially inaugurated respectively by Microsoft and Sony.

The only pre-emption does not in itself guarantee the booking of the machine but only the possibility of booking it before the others. GameStopZing will inform customers via email on how to complete the requesthowever, in order to do so, it is necessary to agree to receive communications from the company. How to do? It's very simple, just log in to your account and check the privacy settings, making sure that the options related to email contacts are ticked. A good opportunity to switch to Next-Gen at reduced prices, only from GameStopZing.

The promotion it is valid only until June 30th and is reserved for GSZ + owners, check the GameStop stores open on the site and remember to go to the store with the mask and personal protective equipment, scrupulously following the indications of the managers of the points of sale regarding the security measures to be taken.