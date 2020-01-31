PS5 and Xbox Series X are "substantially more powerful" than current consoles according to EA

Share it:

It is assumed that the launch of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be accompanied by sasaplandificant advances in the technical capabilities of desktop consoles. Even so, the jump may be even more pronounced than expected to judge by statements made during the last EA shareholders meeting.

In the transcript of the meeting it can be read that both systems go "to blow people's heads"for what they are capable of. It seems that they talk about something more than visual improvements and absence of loading times.

The managers refused to share any title they had heavy launching on the new consoles. Despite that they did have good words for what Microsoft and Sony engineers are being able to achieve.

"The power of the new consoles will be substantially greater than that of the existing ones. We can do many more things with them. Things that are going to blow people's heads".

Blake Jorgensen continued affirming that we are going to see a lot of innovation in the future and not only from the hand of EA, but also from the whole industry. It is not only about more sophisticated games, it is about the creation of new genres.

All these comments are very promising and make us think that a much more interesting and exciting generation is waiting for us than we might have thought at the outset.

To date we have witnessed the emergence of certain rumors about the capabilities of both systems, we have seen some somewhat modest performance tests and other promises that we must wait to see materialized.