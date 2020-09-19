PS5 and Xbox Series X: All games confirmed at launch

Over the last few days Sony and Microsoft have finally unveiled their cards by announcing all the details on the launch games, release date and price of their next generation consoles: Xbox Series X/S e PlayStation 5.

Thanks to a practical image published by the popular insider Shinobi on his Twitter account, we can take a look at what are the titles currently confirmed for the day one of both consoles.

Line up PlayStation 5:

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Demon’s Souls Remake

Godfall

Astro’s Playroom

Destruction All Stars

Line up Xbox Series X/S:

Gears Tactics

Tetris Effect

Yakuza Like a Dragon

The Falconeer

Cross-platform titles available at launch:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Madden 21

Dirt 5

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Watch Dogs Legion

Devil May Cry V Special Edition

NBA 2K21

It should be noted that the list may undergo more or less important changes from here to the arrival of the shelves of both machines and that, in the case of PlayStation 5, the games available at release in the United States and Australia are taken into account. to 12 November 2020 (one week before the Italian and European launch). In fact, Italian players will have to add Cyberpunk 2077 to the PS5 list, which will arrive in conjunction with the release of the next-gen console.