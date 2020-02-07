PS5 and Xbox Series X: according to analysts Coronavirus could affect the launch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The long-awaited next-gen should make its debut during the next Christmas holidays, when PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X will come out on the consumer market. However analysts speculate about possible delays due to the recent flu epidemic from Coronavirus.

According to an article published by Pulse for Business Insider, the Chinese manufacturing sector, responsible for the production of the vast majority of consumer electronics worldwide, has been particularly affected by the recent epidemic. Foxconn, the well-known manufacturer of iPhone for Apple, he has quarantined his workers and more than one company executive said that "the situation of the Coronavirus in China could affect the planned production programs" of the new smartphone made in Cupertino.

A note from the Jefferies Group he recently referred to the gaming hardware sector: "If the companies stop forced for a month, the programs in the video game sector could be delayed. The new consoles could also suffer supply problems due to the prolonged interruption, in view of the launches scheduled for autumn 2020 ". Although in fact the implementation of the software for the gaming industry is mainly carried out in North America, Europe and Japan, a part of the assets are made in China. Again according to the note, in fact "about 30-50% of the artistic production of western games is produced in China". In hardware terms practically 100% of the production is made in the largest Asian country.

Nintendo has already admitted possible delays, caused precisely by Coronavirus, in the deliveries of the new Switches for the Japanese market. Sony and Microsoft still seem silent. Waiting to find out more, what do you think?