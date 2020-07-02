PS5 and Xbox Series X: a triple A game in development in the new Californian studios of Tencent

Share it:

From the columns of GamesIndustry.biz, the heads of Tencent announce that they want to open a new subsidiary in Los Angeles of Lightspeed & Quantum shortly. The new software house will be called Lightspeed Studio and will develop a mysterious open-world triple A game for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

To guide this new reality of the international videogame panorama will be Steve Martin: The former executive of Rockstar Games has taken on a leadership role in developing blockbusters like Grand Theft Auto 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2.

In this new professional experience, Martin will cover the role of executive producer and will actively oversee the development of this mysterious project in nextgen sauce. In a note published in the margins of the announcement of the imminent opening of Lightspeed Studio, Martin explains that "We are ushering in a new era of game culture, combining world-class development with a stress-free work environment. From day one, our teams will focus on building world-class games while promoting integrity. and a proactive attitude of collaboration and creativity ".

Among the Lightspeed Studio members, Martin cites the presence of several developers, designers, managers and programmers of proven experience from companies such as Rockstar Games, Respawn Entertainment, Insomniac Games and 2K Games. The first project of the new Los Angeles development house in Tencent will therefore be different from the one announced in recent days by Lightspeed & Quantum, or the cyberpunk SYN action, of which we have recently shown you the video of the tech demo.