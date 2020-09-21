PS5 and Xbox Series S / X: Microsoft’s replicas to users who switch to Sony

Finally, the curtains on the two next generation consoles have been completely raised. The pre-orders of PlayStation 5 have seen the hardware literally sell out, while those for the Xbox Series S and X will open in the morning of Tuesday 22 September.

With essential information on price, launch date and initial line-up available, enthusiasts determined to make the purchase on Day One made their own assessments and decided which hardware to bet on for the next gen. Some users shared their thoughts on social networks, in particular on Twitter, where the official account of Xbox he chose to comment on some thoughts of the audience.

As you can see below, for example, some players wanted to highlight their appreciation for the universe and the green-crisscrossed hardware, despite having decided to buy a PS5. Both users mentioned report that they would preferred to choose one Xbox Series S o una Series X, but that their group of friends prefers PlayStation 5: to be able to play with them, therefore, they finally chose to opt for the Sony console. Conciliators replicas dell’account Xbox:

“Playing with friends is incredibly valuable and is more than enough reason to choose a PlayStation 5“;

“You have to go for the one that’s best for you, friend! PlayStation 5 looks like a great next-gen platform, and we’re happy you have so many great memories with us“;

In both cases, Microsoft also mentioned the possibility of opting for a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, through which to play on PC and Android devices.