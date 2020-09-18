PS5 and Xbox Series S and X: all the dates and official prices of the nextgen consoles

After so many months spent decoding endless rumors and leaks from the most disparate sources, video game enthusiasts finally know the launch dates and prices of Sony and Microsoft’s nextgen consoles.

Thanks to the PS5-themed Sony event and the recent reveal of Xbox Series S by Microsoft, the two giants of digital entertainment have officially outlined their nextgen strategy, making it explicit with the announcement of the launch day and the sale price of the respective platforms.

To summarize the situation that will arise a fine 2020 for those who want to move to the next generation of consoles is Geoff Keighley: the well-known journalist and videogame presenter has in fact summarized the most important news of the latest events to offer us an overview of the prices and marketing dates of the future piattaforme PlayStation e Xbox.

The ninth generation of consoles will be inaugurated from the Redmond house with the arrival, set for the next November 10 globally, Xbox Series S and X priced at respectively 299 e 499 euro. From 12 november Sony’s turn will then come with PlayStation 5, although in this case the release is only expected in certain markets: the global launch is in fact scheduled for November 19, a date that will coincide with thearrival of PS5 in Italy. Since the day it was released, fans of the Black monolith will be able to buy PS5 with disc player a 499 euro or opt for the Digital Edition a 399 euro. Unlike Microsoft, however, the only difference between the two versions of PlayStation 5 will be represented, in fact, by the presence of the disc player: in this regard, we invite you to read the complete PS5 data sheet.