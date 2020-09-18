PS5 and Xbox Game Pass, Jim Ryan speaks: he is an unsustainable model for Sony

During the last event dedicated to PlayStation 5, Sony’s leaders presented, rather surprisingly, a special line-up of titles called PlayStation Plus Collection.

The latter brings together many First Party games and some Third Party titles, composing an offer of productions that will be accessible to PlayStation Plus subscribers active on PlayStation 5. It is therefore a completely different service from Xbox Game Pass, but which several observers have interpreted as a possible step towards a rapprochement with Microsoft.

As already done in the past, however, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment has firmly denied the company’s interest in creating an equivalent of the Xbox Game Pass. “P.For us, having a catalog of games is not something that defines a platform. […] we have no intention to take the road of inserting newly published titles into a subscription system. The development of these games cost many millions of dollars, well over 100 million. Simply we don’t find it sustainable“.

If you have not had the opportunity to follow the live appointment, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a summary of all the announcements of the PS5 event, which saw, among others, the reveal of Final Fantasy XVI and Hogwarts Legacy, action RPG set in the world of Harry Potter.