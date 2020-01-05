PS5 and the rumors about backwards compatibility: will the games have advanced graphics and features?

Share it:

The famous youtuber HipHopGamer intervened in the already heated discussion related to the leaks on the Xbox Series X and PS5 specifications to share further rumors regarding the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5.

According to the information collected by the anonymous sources consulted by HipHopGamer, the power of PS5 will be sufficient to guarantee the backwards compatibility with the games of the libraries of all Sony home consoles, that is from PlayStation 1 to PS4, but without offering further clarifications on the number of titles of the current and past generation of PlayStation systems that will be available on PS5.

The most interesting corridor item, however, concerns the functionality of this "advanced emulator": according to the youtuber, PlayStation 5 will in fact be equipped with a "remaster engine" who will update the titles of the past by giving them one higher resolution and of graphic improvements not better specified, all without the use of corrective patches or updates for compatibility.

If placed in this light, these indiscretions would go in the direction indicated at the beginning of 2019 by the rumors related to the Sony patent on the backward compatibility of PS5, with documents that described extremely advanced emulation functions for games born on older systems (like PS1) or with hardware architectures very different from those of PS5 (as in the case of PS3).

In this regard, we remind you that a recent leak would have revealed the three features of PS5 for backwards compatibility and that at 01:30 am of the night between January 6 and 7 we will follow CES 2020 live on Twitch with Sony waiting for PS5.