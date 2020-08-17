PS5 and the fake leak on the problems of 4K: the comment of the authors of Quantum Error

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The PS5 4K mismanagement hoax continues to hold sway on major industry sites and forums. It is therefore not surprising if the authors of Quantum Error have also decided to intervene to definitively clarify and dispel any doubts about the power of Sony's nextgen console.

The controversy unleashed in recent days by the false rumors about the "limits" of PS5 reported by the managers of the Twitter account of Dusk Golem also involved Teamkill Media. On the social portal of the software house that is giving shape to the Quantum Error project, several messages appeared with requests for clarification, from enthusiasts, on how the development of their horror shooter.

The Teamkill representatives have thus decided to expose themselves to film a sarcastic post that aired a hypothetical graph downgrade of Quantum Error to specify that "I don't know where this rumor comes from, but it certainly doesn't come from us. We are developing Quantum Error and at present we can already run it on PS5 in 4K at an average of 65-70fps, and this without optimizations. So for the launch we will certainly be able to reach the goal of 4K at 60fps that we set ourselves ".

To learn more about Teamkill's latest dark-hued intellectual property, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our special on Quantum Error, the survival horror for PS5.