PS5 and the event on date and price: the announcement hides Project Nimble, what is it?

Within the image shared by Sony to confirm the arrival of the PS5 event with games, date and price of the nextgen console, the Japanese company has hidden the name of a mysterious “Project Nimble”.

The first to notice the “silent” presence of this enigmatic project in the promotional material packaged by Sony were some members of Reddit: the visitors of the popular forum have in fact noticed the term SIE_Project_Nimble in the url of the image shared by the official PlayStation Blog to announce this new event.

At the time of writing, the representatives of the Japanese technological giant have not yet clarified the real nature of Project Nimble and even less the reasons for its presence in the url of the image published by the authors of the PS Blog. Among the many theories that are running after each other on industry sites and social networks, the most likely (or, if nothing else, the most logical), however, seems to be that of the editors of PushSquare: in their opinion, Project Nimble could simply be the code name chosen by Sony to organize the event and avoid leaks such as those that happened to Microsoft with the Xbox Series S leak.

The PS5 Showcase is scheduled for ore 22:00 Italian of Wednesday 16 September. Our editorial team, of course, will follow the entire event with a wide coverage that will range from the Everyeye Twitch channel to updates on news from the Sony show, all in the company of the community and those who want to follow this important appointment with us. media with a view on the nextgen.