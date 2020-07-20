Technology

PS5 and the DualSense presentation: Keighley shows a very high resolution photo

July 20, 2020
From the pages of his social profiles, Geoff Keighley shows a very high resolution photo of the DualSense before the new presentation event of the PlayStation 5 controller organized for the Italian 6:00 pm today, Friday 17 July.

The presenter and organizer (among others) of the Summer Game Fest thus decides to dilute the expectations of fans by allowing them to study in detail the design and materials of DualSense.

The shot shared by Keighley in fact offers an overview of the PS5 controller and the individual elements that distinguish the layout of the controls and the form factor with a double body in black and white (in addition to the blue LED). Of particular interest is the knurled crown that runs along the outer edge of the two analog sticks, a design choice that should allow a better grip in the more prolonged and intense game sessions compared to what is offered in this generation by the PS4 DualShock 4.

To get a clearer picture of the functionality, design and design features of the DualSense, we just have to wait for Keighley's deepening scheduled for 18:00. In the meantime, we remind you that on our pages you will find a special on the designs of PS5 and Xbox Series X in comparison.

