PS5 and temporal exclusives: has Sony sought agreements with numerous publishers?

After revealing the possibility of seeing large multi-platform IPs arrive as exclusive PlayStation 5 thunderstorms, new information on the subject emerges from Imran Khan.

The voice of the podcast Kinda Funny Games intervened on the forums of ResetEra to reveal some more details on Sony's philosophy regarding exclusive content and time exclusives:

"There is no publisher towards which Sony has taken a wrong approach. Some have proposed DLC, other games and still others both. This is a different attitude from Microsoft which in some cases did not want to pay the requested amount. since Sony has proposed figures of some importance ".

In short, if Imran Khan's words had a foundation, it could be said that Sony's strategy with the next-gen exclusives is really aggressive and that it aims to significantly expand the range of titles and DLCs available before on PlayStation 5. Vi remember that among these agreements we find the arrival of Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers only on PlayStation and the release of Deathloop first on the next generation Sony console.

