PS5 and SSD, between innovation and open world: the authors of Far Cry 6 and Hitman 3 speak

Waiting to find out what the price and launch date of PlayStation 5, the leaders of Sony offer an interesting roundup of statements made by the development teams working on the hardware.

The latter focused in particular on potential offered by the SSD, whose features will allow developers to have access to very short loading times. A goal with which SIE Japan Studio aims to speed up the quest for revenge in Demon’s Souls, but which the authors of Far Cry 6 instead they aim to put at the service of building innovative open worlds. “The SSD is a real revolution. – he claims Neil Hill, Lead Programmer at Ubisoft –I believe that with the development of this generation of gaming we will see great innovations in terms of streaming and open world game design“.

The speed of loading times promises instead Mattias Engstrom, Game Director at Hitman 3, will push players to experiment with alternative solutions. In the event of failure, in fact, the exploration can resume promptly and close to the action. Here are his words: “Hitman 3 pushes you to explore and venture into huge sandbox environments and the possibility of save and load frequently is essential. The lightning-fast loading times we see on the PS5 console are inspiring [il giocatore] a experience more than ever“.

Recently, many developers working on the Sony console have instead discussed the potential of PS5 Audio 3D.