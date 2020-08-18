PS5 and Series X: has the launch window been revealed by the Fortnite bundle with Joker?

Share it:

Following the persistent rumors published online yesterday afternoon, Epic Games officially announced the new one tonight bundle Ride well who laughs last of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Confirming the release date of the package, which will include the Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex in addition to a series of accessories and 1,000 V-Buck, Epic Games may have revealed the release period of PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X.

Here is what we find written on the official site of the battle royale:

"The physical edition will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Plus, it will arrive in time for the launch of the next generation consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X."

Since the bundle release is fixed to the next November 17, 2020, we can expect the debut of both Sony and Microsoft next generation consoles right in those days.

We remind you that in the last few hours the possible price of Xbox Series X has emerged on the net thanks to a prize competition linked to Halo Infinite and Monster. Only a few days ago there was also talk of the release date of Xbox Series X, calculated by users by analyzing some data relating to the photos of the white controller popped up on the net.