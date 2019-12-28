PS5 and Ray Tracing: IO Interactive designer discusses lighting in future games

Share it:

During an interview with GamesRadar, IO Interactive's Ligthning Artist, Stefania Hernandez, offered us her point of view on what could be the main benefits of Ray Tracing in future PS5 games.

The videogame lighting expert describes the graphic evolution (and not only) that we will see in the transition to the next generation of consoles making a comparison with the video games of the current platforms: "With today's technology, the light within games is handled by 'reflective spheres' that are not very precise. When placing a light source in a scene, it is up to the developer to use these spheres to add more.' bounces and reflections to make everything credible. But with the new technology of Ray Tracing, both the shadows and the reflections are extremely more accurate and highlight many details of the 3D scenes. This contributes to making the overall image much more realistic ".

THE improvements made by Ray Tracing they will not only be of a purely technological nature but will contribute to raise the artistic standard of next-gen games, or at least that's the vision outlined by Hernandez when he explains that "lighting plays a fundamental role in creating the atmosphere in any video game, for this reason I believe that Ray Tracing can help a lot in giving life to more engaging play experiences. I think we are getting closer to the point where it will be possible to obtain a gaming experience much closer to that currently only reachable through pre-rendered scenes ".

In addition to the rumors about the PS5 hardware dedicated to Ray Tracing, i new patents from Sony illustrating the unprecedented features of the DualShock 5 controller.