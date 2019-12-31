PS5 and Ray Tracing: developer of the Hitman team discusses the potential of the next-gen

Share it:

With 2020 just around the corner and the arrival on the market of next-gen consoles set for the last months of next year, the curiosity related to the characteristics of the new Microsoft and Sony hardware is skyrocketing.

It is therefore not surprising that rumors and corridor voices linked to the alleged power of the Xbox Series X and PS5 make their way with a certain frequency. To deceive the wait that separates us from the definitive presentation of the two consoles, the editorial staff of Games Radar has collected several testimonials from professionals of the videogame industry, related in particular to potential of PlayStation 5.

Among the latter, there are some interesting statements made by Stefania Hernandez, lighting artist at IO Interactive, development team linked to the series Hitman. Given its role, the developer focused in particular on the possible benefits deriving from theuse of Ray Tracing, technology capable of simulating the propagation of light in the environment in real time. Its application in the gaming field, said Hernandez, "produces accurate lighting effects, reflections and shadows, enhancing many of the details of a 3D environment. This generates a vision and perception of the overall picture much more realistic"Since the use of light contributes greatly to defining the atmosphere of a game, the developer concludes, the next-gen could bring with it"more immersive gaming experiences"for users.

Waiting to discover the official features of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we remember that IO Interactive is already working on the next game in the Hitman series.