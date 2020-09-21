PS5 and pre-orders on Amazon: some American users will not receive it on day one

Yesterday it was possible to book a limited quantity of PlayStation 5 Standard and Digital Edition at major online retailers around the world, but it seems that even an e-commerce giant like Amazon USA may have availability problems.

In the last few hours, many American users have reported on social networks that they have received an email from the online store indicating a possible delay in the delivery of the console, which could therefore not reach its destination at day one in the United States, set for November 12, 2020.

At the moment these problems do not seem to involve the Italian division of Amazon, probably because the release of the console is a week later than the American one and because the number of bookings accepted yesterday was very low. Not surprisingly, in fact, the preorders on Amazon.it were closed within a few minutes of their opening both for what concerns the version with optical reader and for the Digital Edition. It cannot be excluded that Amazon USA accepted more bookings than the number of units available at launch and was therefore forced to report this issue to its customers.

Waiting to find out more details about the preorder issue, we remind you that PlayStation 5 will arrive in Italy next November 19, 2020 at the price of 499 euro for the standard edition and 399 euro for the Digital Edition.

