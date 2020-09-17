PS5 and next gen accessories: here are the official prices confirmed by Sony

During the PlayStation 5 Showcase, the Sony leaders have finally confirmed the launch date and price of PS5, but not only: the details related to the placing on the market of the related accessories have also been confirmed.

Below, we report therefore the prices and the first details related to DualSense, headset and other accessories next gen:

DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – US$69.99/¥6,980/ €69.99 (RRP);

(standalone) – US$69.99/¥6,980/ (RRP); PULSE 3D wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphone US $ 99.99 / ¥ 9,980 / €99.99 (RRP);

– with 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphone US $ 99.99 / ¥ 9,980 / (RRP); HD Camera – con dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments US$59.99/¥5,980/ €59.99 (RRP);

– con dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments US$59.99/¥5,980/ (RRP); Media Remote – to browse streaming services and movies with ease: US $ 29.99 / ¥ 2,980 / €29.99 (RRP);

– to browse streaming services and movies with ease: US $ 29.99 / ¥ 2,980 / (RRP); DualSense charging station – to charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers US $ 29.99 / ¥ 2,980 /€29.99 (RRP);

The accessory set also has a launch window set for next month November. The debut of the entire next gen is therefore only a few weeks away, for an overall wait set for about two months. Obviously, we remind you that on the occasion of the streaming appointment, the team Sony has set the launch date and price of the future PlayStation 5. During the live no information was communicated on the opening of pre-orders, but from his official Twitter account, Geoff Keighely indicated that PS5 pre-orders will open on September 17th.