PS5 and new social features: the author of Oddworld Soulstorm speaks

While the public is still waiting to learn the release date and price of PS5, the creator of the series Oddworld shared some interesting statements.

During an interview granted to Official PlayStation Magazine, Lorne Lanning he particularly discussed the player interaction features that will characterize the future Sony flagship. Discussing the “social elements that were created for PS5“, the author said he is not yet sure he can talk about it thoroughly and openly, but he nevertheless anticipated that the Sony team has worked a lot on this front.

Lanning refers to features that can broaden the link between the individual experience and the people with whom one is connected on PS5. Among the references, mechanisms aimed at “help with problems that may arise with a game, smarter monitoring of people having difficulties […] There are some really crafty things involving this extension in the direction of other networks, other people, other feedbacks and offering people information on how to play a game better, how other people might play or solve these problems“.

Certainly intriguing ideas, which however leave a dense aura of mystery about what PS5 can offer in terms of user experience. Waiting for that Sony definitely raise the curtain on all the features of the console, remember that the next game in the series created by Lanning has recently shown itself in a trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm for PS5.