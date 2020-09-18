PS5 and increase in game prices: we discuss it on video!

The PlayStation 5 event brought with it the announcement of a large number of next-generation titles: the show was followed by confirmation of the price increase of next-gen games.

I titoli a firma YOU Worldwide Studios destined to land exclusively on PlayStation 5 they will in fact undergo an increase in the list price compared to what has been seen in this generation. The recommended price has in fact been redefined to 79,99€, with therefore an increase of about 10 euros. A theme, that of the increase in the prices of next-gen games, which does not totally take the videogame community by surprise. The topic had already been debated on the occasion of the announcement of the price of NBA 2K21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, equal to $ 69.99, compared to $ 59.99 for the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

In the summer, a statistical analysis conducted by the company IDG Consulting he had in fact outlined a picture in which other publishers, in addition to 2K, they were considering the same operation. In illustrating this trend, the last generational price increase, dating back to the debut of PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360 and materialized in a move from $ 49.99 to $ 59.99. Since then, however, IDG Consulting always reports the costs of production of video games have undergone spikes including between 200% and 300%, depending on the IP, the software house and the genre to which they belong.